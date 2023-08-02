There is a very favorable storm environment overhead of Mid-MO which will aid in thunderstorm development overnight.
Wednesday Evening and Night
The beginnings of our stormy night are firing over portions of Mid-MO. Through the rest of the evening and in to the overnight hours, we will watch for hail potential from these storms as they are moving through an environment that is very favorable for storms to strengthen.
Storms will continue through the overnight hours and could produce 1-3" of widespread rain, with locally higher amounts near 6-8" in the band of heaviest rainfall.
Due to these threats, we will be in a Storm Mode Index of 2 again tonight with the main threat being localized flash flooding. Models are placing the band of heaviest rainfall east of Mid-Missouri, closer to St. Louis.
Thursday Afternoon
Humidity will remain high into Thursday afternoon. Those that see more sunshine could see temps return to the lower 90s with heat indices near triple digits. Regardless of temps, heat indices will be much than observed temperatures.
Friday and Beyond
There is still potential for spot showers and thunderstorms Friday through the weekend, but there will also be plenty of dry time. Temperatures will lower a few degrees as well. Humidity will also be significantly lower by the beginning of next week.