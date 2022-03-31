The Outdoor Warning Siren, it’s a sound many are familiar with. Whether it's during a tornado warning or the monthly test, the Outdoor Warning Sirens are to alert people of severe weather.
Mid-Missouri currently has over 300 outdoor warning sirens in operation; although the spread of these sirens widely varies.
Boone County has 93 sirens, over 75% of them in Columbia alone. Meanwhile, Maries County only has 2, one in Vienna and one in Belle. Sirens are typically placed in towns, with larger towns having multiple sirens.
Many sirens have a range of around a half-mile on a clear day; during a loud thunderstorm they might not even be heard that far.
As there is no oversight or regulations on policies for sounding the outdoor warning sirens, it is left up to the county to determine policy. This has led to each county having their own set of policies when sounding the sirens, which can lead to confusion from residents when the sirens are sounded, and when they're not.
The way counties sound the sirens can be broken into three general categories:
County-Based – These are sirens that sound county-wide no matter where a warning is located. If a warning is issued for one part of the county, all of the county's sirens will sound.
Region-Based – These counties are a hybrid. The county is separated into certain regions for sirens. For example, in some counties they have certain cities who sound their sirens independent of the county, while the county controls the rest of the sirens outside of that town.
City-Based – These counties activate their sirens depending solely on if a specific city or area within the county is under a warning. So if you hear a siren in these counties you know you are in the path of a warning.
While every county activates their sirens differently, in the event the National Weather Service issues a Tornado Warning they will always put their policy into action. However, a few counties activate their sirens for other severe weather event.
In August 2021, the Destructive Severe Thunderstorm Warning came into effect for any thunderstorms that can produce baseball size hail or larger, and/or damaging winds in excess of 80 mph.
Destructive severe thunderstorm warnings are rare, only about 10% of all severe thunderstorms reach the destructive criteria. The last destructive severe thunderstorm in Mid-MO was the hailstorm in Jefferson City in 2020.
As of March 2022, only a handful of counties activate sirens for a destructive severe thunderstorm warning, including Boone, Cole and Audrain. A few counties activate sirens for damaging winds alone, including Callaway, Osage and Camden. The majority of mid-Missouri counties only activate sirens for tornado warnings.
It is important to understand the purpose of the outdoor warning sirens is to alert people who are outdoors. They are NOT meant to be heard indoors. Even if you can hear it inside, do not rely on them to warn you of dangerous weather. The sound might be muffled in a thunderstorm, or if you are asleep it is not guaranteed to wake you up. Since the sirens are only placed in communities, those who live in rural areas will likely never hear a siren.
Therefore, you should always have multiple ways to get warnings. NOAA Weather Radios sound a loud tone whenever your county is under a warning, those are designed to wake you up. Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) will be sent to your phone if a tornado warning or a destructive severe thunderstorm warning is issued, regardless of your county's siren policy. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App will send you push notifications if severe weather is imminent as well. It is important to have multiple or all of these ways to stay alert of severe weather.
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY POLICY
Audrain County
- Siren Locations: Mexico, Vandalia, Laddonia, Farber, Benton City, Rush Hill, Martinsburg, and Community R-6 High School
- County, Region, or City: City-by-city basis.
- What they sounded for: A Tornado Warning or a destructive severe thunderstorm warning
- What they sound like: One sound will be heard at the beginning of a warning. No all-clear.
Boone County
- Siren Locations: Columbia, Centralia, Sturgeon, Hallsville, Harrisburg, Rocheport, Huntsdale, Pierpont, Ashland, Hartsburg, Columbia Regional Airport, and scattered rural locations
- County, Region, or City: Region-based. Boone County is separated into three zones. North, central and south. Thus, if there is a tornado warning for only one zone, the sirens will sound for only that zone.
- What they sounded for: A Tornado Warning or a destructive severe thunderstorm warning.
- What they sound like: One sound will be heard at the beginning of a warning. No all-clear.
Callaway County
- Siren Locations: Fulton, Kingdom City, Auxvasse, Holts Summit, New Bloomfield, Mokane, Steedman, Portland, and the Nuclear Plant.
- County, Region, or City: City-by-city basis.
- What they sounded for: A Tornado Warning or if a severe thunderstorm has winds greater than 80mph. They do not sound for hail.
- What they sound like: One three-minute tone at the beginning of the warning, which is repeated every 5 minutes until the warning expires. No all-clear signal.
Camden County
- Siren Locations: Camdenton, Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, Stoutland, Sunrise Beach, Village of Four Seasons, Mack’s Creek, and Linn Creek
- County, Region, or City: Region-based. Camdenton, Mack’s Creek, Linn Creek, and Village of Four Seasons is controlled by the Camden County Central Dispatch. In Lake Ozark and Osage Beach, those sirens are controlled by Osage Beach 911 Dispatch. In Stoutland, the sirens are controlled by the Laclede County EMA, while in Sunrise Beach the sirens are controlled by the Morgan County EMA.
- What they sounded for: A Tornado Warning, tornadic weather is spotted, or a severe thunderstorm warning with winds greater than 70mph is issued.
- What they sound like: One sound at the beginning of a warning. No all-clear signal.
Chariton County
- Siren Locations: Salisbury, Keytesville, Brunswick, Mendon, Sumner, and Rothville.
- County, Region, or City: County-based.
- What they sounded for: A Tornado Warning.
- What they sound like: One single tone at the beginning of a warning. No all-clear signal.
Cole County
- Siren Locations: Jefferson City, Taos, Wardsville, St. Thomas, Eugene, Russellville, Lohman, St. Martins, and Centertown.
- County, Region, or City: Region-based. Jefferson City controls their own sirens, while the rest of Cole County is separated.
- What they sounded for: A tornado warning or destructive severe thunderstorm warning.
- What they sound like: A tone followed by a voice outlining the threat. One tone sounds for three minutes, then sounds again after 8 minutes.
Cooper County
- Siren Locations: Boonville, Blackwater, Pilot Grove, Otterville, Bunceton, and Prairie Home.
- County, Region, or City: County-based.
- What they sounded for: A tornado warning. Although a policy to sound sirens for destructive severe thunderstorm warnings is in the works.
- What they sound like: One tone at the beginning of a warning. No all-clear.
Gasconade County
- Siren Locations: Owensville, Hermann, Rosebud, Gasconade City, and Morrison.
- County, Region, or City: City-by-city basis.
- What they sounded for: If a tornado warning is issued.
- What they sound like: One tone at the beginning. No all-clear.
Howard County
- Siren Locations: Fayette, Glasgow, Armstrong, and New Franklin.
- County, Region, or City: County-based. Although the county has the capability to sound the sirens for a city if needed, but this is rare.
- What they sounded for: When a tornado warning is issued.
- What they sound like: One tone issued at the beginning of the warning. No all-clear.
Macon County
- Siren Locations: Macon, Bevier, Callao, New Cambria, Atlanta, and La Plata.
- County, Region, or City: Region-based. Macon controls their sirens, while the county is on another system.
- What they sounded for: If a tornado warning is issued.
- What they sound like: A continuous tone until the warning is expired.
Maries County
- Siren Locations: Vienna, and Belle.
- County, Region, or City: County-based.
- What they sounded for: If a tornado warning is issued.
- What they sound like: One tone at the beginning of the warning. No all-clear.
Miller County
- Siren Locations: Eldon, Tuscumbia, Iberia, Brumley, and Bagnell.
- County, Region, or City: Region-based. The city of Eldon controls their sirens, while the county is on another system.
- What they sounded for: If a tornado warning is issued.
- What they sound like: One tone at the beginning of a warning. No all-clear.
Moniteau County
- Siren Locations: California, Tipton, and Jamestown.
- County, Region, or City: Region-based. California and Tipton’s sirens are controlled by the Moniteau County Joint Communications, while the sirens in Jamestown are controlled by the Rural Fire Protection District.
- What they sounded for: If a tornado warning is issued.
- What they sound like: One tone at the beginning of the warning. No all-clear.
Monroe County
- Siren Locations: Paris, Monroe City, Madison, and Holliday.
- County, Region, or City: County-based.
- What they sounded for: If a tornado warning is issued.
- What they sound like: One tone at the beginning of the warning. No all-clear.
Montgomery County
- Siren Locations: Montgomery City, New Florence, Jonesburg, Middletown, Bellflower, Bluffton, and Rhineland.
- County, Region, or City: City-by-city basis.
- What they sounded for: If a tornado warning is issued.
- What they sound like: One tone at the beginning of the warning. No all-clear.
Morgan County
- Siren Locations: Versailles, Gravois Mills, Laurie, Barnett, Stover, and Syracuse.
- County, Region, or City: County-based.
- What they sounded for: If a tornado warning is issued.
- What they sound like: One tone at the beginning of the warning. No all-clear.
Osage County
- Siren Locations: Linn, Argyle, Freeburg, Westphalia, Chamois, Rich Fountain, and Meta.
- County, Region, or City: City-by-city basis.
- What they sounded for: If a tornado warning is issued, or if a severe thunderstorm is producing damaging winds.
- What they sound like: One tone at the beginning of a warning, followed by a voice highlighting the threat. No all-clear.
Pettis County
- Siren Locations: Sedalia, Houstonia, Hughesville, La Monte, Green Ridge, Smithton, Country Club, Hunters Ridge, Dresden, Monssees Lake, Walnut Hill, and the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
- County, Region, or City: City-by-city basis.
- What they sounded for: If a tornado warning is issued.
- What they sound like: One tone at the beginning of the warning, then repeated every 10 minutes until the warning expires. Although most are toned, the Missouri State Fairgrounds can be voiced.
Randolph County
- Siren Locations: Moberly, Huntsville, Renick, Higbee, Clark, Clifton Hill, and Cairo.
- County, Region, or City: County-based.
- What they sounded for: If a tornado warning is issued.
- What they sound like: One continuous tone until the warning expires.
Saline County
- Siren Locations: Marshall, Slater, Gilliam, Sweet Springs, and Malta Bend.
- County, Region, or City: City-by-city basis.
- What they sounded for: If a tornado warning is issued.
- What they sound like: One tone at the beginning of the warning. No all-clear.