Temps reached 99 degrees Monday and are forecast to reach triple digits for the first time in three years both Today and Wednesday!
WHY WILL IT GET SO HOT?
Kenton made a good observation in the previous weather story...
What will determine if we hit 100º?
- How much humidity is in the air.
- The reason we are able to now receive these high temps is because we haven't had much rain. Our soil is the driest it has been this season. Moist air (water) takes more energy and longer to heat than dry air. So, our current dry air has the potential to heat faster, reaching near 100º. If dew points only reach 70º in the afternoon, our chances of reaching the century mark are good.
- The wind.
- Winds may gust between 20-25 mph from the southwest on Tuesday. This would aid in bringing hot temps from the south.
A heat advisory was issued for all of Missouri Monday which continues today through Thursday evening. This advisory may get extended into Friday too as temps later this week are not expected to cool until after this weekend.
What will make this heat wave different from recent ones this summer is the lack of heavy humidity in the air. For example, during the last heat advisory the heat index reached nearly 110 with an actual temp of only 92-94 degrees. This time the heat indices will be around 105, even with temps reaching near 100 degrees - this will be a 'drier heat' than previously experienced.
HEAT SAFETY TIPS
It is imperative you take steps to stay cool a during this heat, especially if working outdoors or playing any outdoor activities. Staying hydrated and taking breaks are the quickest and best steps. Also, know heat illness warning signs.
ANY CHANCE FOR RAIN?
Unfortunately, the chances for rain are limited until either late this weekend or early next week when a cold front is expected to reach the region. Expect dry conditions to persist and continue for the next 5-7 days.
High temperatures will be above 95 degrees through Friday, only cooling in the lower to middle 90s for this weekend, falling in the upper 80s for next week.