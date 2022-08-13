After a fairly hot weekend, mid-Missouri will be cooling down quite a bit for quite some time next week.
SUNDAY THRU TUESDAY
The decline in temperatures over the next three days will be steep, bottoming out all the way in the lower to middle 70s on Tuesday.
Exceptionally cool for mid-August, Tuesday will also bring with it the chance for showers and storms. Rain chances will be higher next week in general, though the peak of this rain will likely arrive Monday night into Tuesday afternoon.
WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND
Temperatures will rebound after Tuesday, though not back to seasonal levels. Through the end of the week, highs should remain steady in the lower to middle 80s, with plenty of dry time and low humidity.
For what is typically one of the hottest times of the year in mid-Missouri, conditions will feel more like Spring than Summer.