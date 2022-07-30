Rain has returned in at least some capacity for the weekend, with isolated showers and storms beginning Friday night. Most bouts of rain will have dissipated by Monday morning, giving way to a much different weather pattern next week.
SUNDAY
Rain will continue to meander the viewing area Sunday morning, but most of the area should remain partly sunny for most, if not the entire day.
Highs will once again stay well below average in the middle to upper 80s, continuing a string of wet and cool days for mid-Missouri. After another cool night with temperatures in the 60s, though, a sharp change in temperatures will occur.
NEXT WEEK'S HEAT
With the start of the week on Monday starts a new wave of heat in mid-Missouri, as temperatures will jump from the middle 80s to the middle 90s, expected to stay there for the rest of the week and even possibly into next weekend.
Humidity, which has remained relatively high in the wake of our cooler and wetter pattern, will be exacerbated by much higher temperatures. Dewpoints will hover around 70 degrees, making heat indices on days like Monday and Tuesday reach towards the triple digits.
Humidity should die down a bit heading into next weekend, but temperatures will remain high in at least the lower 90s.