This weekend will prolong our trend of high temperatures, with much higher humidity levels beginning tomorrow. 

WEEKEND FORECAST

High temperatures will continue this weekend, with conditions becoming much more humid on Saturday. Dewpoints will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, correlating to heat indices near 105.

Humidity Trend.png

High humidity will continue into next week, though the trend for temperatures and rainfall will change. 

NEXT WEEK: PATTERN CHANGE 

Starting Monday, temperatures will drop down to seasonal averages, mostly in the middle to upper 80s. Once in place, temperatures likely won't budge much until next weekend. 

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

Rain chances will be much different as well, after what is expected to be a pretty dry weekend overall. Following slim chances of pop up storms in the wake of intense heat, a cold front moving through on Sunday night expected to bring solid chances of rain through Monday and into Tuesday. 

Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst.png
8 Day PM.png

