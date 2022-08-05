This weekend will prolong our trend of high temperatures, with much higher humidity levels beginning tomorrow.
WEEKEND FORECAST
High temperatures will continue this weekend, with conditions becoming much more humid on Saturday. Dewpoints will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, correlating to heat indices near 105.
High humidity will continue into next week, though the trend for temperatures and rainfall will change.
NEXT WEEK: PATTERN CHANGE
Starting Monday, temperatures will drop down to seasonal averages, mostly in the middle to upper 80s. Once in place, temperatures likely won't budge much until next weekend.
Rain chances will be much different as well, after what is expected to be a pretty dry weekend overall. Following slim chances of pop up storms in the wake of intense heat, a cold front moving through on Sunday night expected to bring solid chances of rain through Monday and into Tuesday.