In February and March, I conducted a weather alert survey. Thank you to everyone who participated. The survey was to get an idea of how the general public receives and reacts to severe weather alerts, and to possibly change the way we react to these scary storms.
My first question asked "what platform do you typically first receive a tornado warning alert?"
Two in three people receive tornado warning alerts from their phone, or a weather app. 17% of participants get the alert via television and 15% rely on outdoor warning sirens to alert them of a tornado warning.
When alerted to a tornado warning, nearly 75% of all participants will immediately check for more information on a television or a weather app before making their next decision.
A frequent comment I received is that people bought digital antennas after the Jefferson City tornado in 2019.
When alerted to a severe thunderstorm warning, 75% of participants also immediately checked for more information. However, there is a big uptick in participants going on with their normal routine, regardless of the storm's hazards.
This may be due to wind and hail being perceived as a lesser threat to their lives than a tornado. Under 1% of participants first seek shelter when alerted to a severe thunderstorm warning, as opposed to 20% of participants first seeking shelter when alerted to a tornado warning.
So, what is more dangerous, a tornado or 60 mph straight-line winds? There is no right answer to this. Both can be equally as damaging. Nearly half of all participants feel straight-line winds are as dangerous and damaging as a tornado and there are times where this is true. Last year’s derecho in Iowa is an example of this where winds exceeded 100 mph.
This may seem obvious, but we prepare for winter weather differently than we do for severe storms. In the winter, we may stop what we are doing and possibly may not even leave our house due to the potential for icy roads, or hazardous travel. Over 70% of participants say they do not treat severe weather alerts the same as winter weather alerts.
One viewer commented, "I am more alert to snow and ice than I am severe weather, because it can impact my day more greatly. I don't get called off school for a thunderstorm, but I do for winter weather."
When asked if you use or have a weather radio, 68% of participants answered they do not use a NOAA weather radio.
We are in an age where most alerts and weather information can be found online, or on a weather app. In the event cell service and power goes out, your phone dies, do you know how you would receive weather alerts? It is best to always have a back-up method to receive these critical weather updates and alerts. Weather radios can help with that.
Most participants also stated they go to bed at 10:30pm or later. I find this interesting, especially in the spring months where storm activity in central Missouri is actually more nocturnal, or at night, arriving from the west as remnants of previously strong storms from Kansas or Oklahoma. This means that most participants are also awake and potentially able to watch our 9 and 10pm newscasts for live weather information.
This final question might be my favorite, because I grew up scared of storms until I was nearly in high school. It’s what helped drive my passion of weather and 31% of participants state they are still scared of thunderstorms.
Another comment I received was, “At night, I’m scared, because I can’t see the storm. But during the day it does not scare me as much because the storm is more visible.”
I feel my job is to help make these storms a little less scary.