Webstory Image.png

Going forward for the rest of the weekend and into our week ahead, mid-Missouri is looking at a very hot and humid period of days ahead. 

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

Temperatures should stay well into the 90s through next weekend, as we enter what is typically the hottest time of the year for mid-Missouri. Heat indices will similarly be very high as well, expected to reach into the triple digits for the early part of this week. 

8 Day PM.png

While there is a slight chance we could see some isolated showers or storms through Sunday night, the forecast thereafter will likely be dry with very clear skies until the following weekend. 

HRRR ADI P.png
Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

Overall, we should be prepared for what could be a dangerously hot few days ahead. With this combination of high temperatures and humidity values, precautions like sunscreen and enough water are critical to stay safe outdoors. Heat exhaustion/stroke are also risks to look for.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke.png

