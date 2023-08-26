Much cooler temperatures return, along with rainfall chances today. We start off the morning with some isolated showers that become a little bit more widespread before 10 AM. These storms could have some stronger winds with them, but should just have some briefly heavy rainfall rates. Most of us probably won’t see much more than half an inch of rain, but some locations could get closer to 1 inch. Most of this rain will push east by tonight and leave us with some scattered showers. Temperatures today will be much cooler, only reaching about 84 for a high but there will be some higher humidity so it’ll feel closer to 90. Luckily today will be the last day for those higher dew points.
Sunday
So I know you want both cooler temperatures and lower humidity, and I’ll get you both of those, but we had to work one at a time. Saturday had high humidity and lower temperatures, and Sunday will have lower humidity and temperatures. A beautiful day with highs in the low 80s and a solid mix of sun and clouds. I can't rule out an isolated morning shower out west, but most of us will stay very dry. Overnight lows will reach down to, get this, 61 degrees. A much welcomed break in our hyper hot days.
Looking Ahead
If you want to know the forecast for the week ahead, look back at Sunday, because it will almost be an exact replica with highs in the low 80s to lows in the low 60s and a lot of sun and a few clouds. No major rain chances either. All this will likely end starting Friday or Saturday, where we get back to the upper 80s and 90s.