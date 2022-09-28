Hurricane Ian has made landfall as a powerful category 4 storm in southwest Florida with maximum sustained winds of 150mph, gusting up to 190mph according to the National Hurricane Center.
The tropical cyclone made landfall at 2:05pm CDT in Cayo Costa, Florida which is near the coastline outside of Fort Myers, Florida. Other communities directly impacted by the storm's powerful eyewall winds are Naples, Sanibel Island and Sarasota.
Naples Police Department photo shows severe flooding in the city. https://t.co/XvPkRDg4Q6 pic.twitter.com/amo4Rzp9tB— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 28, 2022
Storm surge during the afternoon high tide also flooded much of Fort Myers in several of its inland evacuation zones. Water was reported as high as rooftops and power has been lost to much of the area.
The storm's impacts have also been felt as far east as Miami and the Bahamas. At one point earlier Wednesday, storm-relative winds from Ian blew water out of Tampa Bay itself, exposing the shallow seafloor during low tide.
This storm is expected to continue to move inland, dumping 10 to 20 inches of rain across much of central and northern Florida between now and Thursday evening before returning to sea over the Atlantic Ocean near Daytona Beach. the projected path shows another landfall is possible near the Georgia, or South Carolina coast by Friday evening.
Earlier this week, Ian tracked over western Cuba before strengthening just west of Key West, Florida. the tropical system originated from a cluster of thunderstorms near the Leeward Islands, an island chain on the eastern part of the Caribbean Sea which separates the sea from the Atlantic Ocean.