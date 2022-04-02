As our temperatures are expected to stay relatively steady this week, the big story will be chances of rain. We'll be experiencing two primary waves of wet weather, but all throughout the week we'll see the chance for rain to fall.
FIRST WAVE
Sunday will be warm in the middle to upper 60s, but clouds will roll in by nightfall. As a weak cold front moves through the region, we'll see marginal to moderate chances of light rain showers. There could be some stronger pulses of rainfall, but very little, if any, will accumulate. We'll see more substantial rainfall rates as we enter into the second wave.
SECOND WAVE
Tuesday afternoon and overnight will see a more prolonged and intense rain event, as steady rain and even thunderstorms are well within the realms of possibility. Rain should begin in the early afternoon, peaking overnight sometime past midnight. Accumulation could total up to a quarter of an inch from this event, and this will mark the peak of expected rain events for the week
REST OF THE WEEK
Temperatures will remain in the 60s until Thursday, where we'll drop into the 50s to start off the weekend. After our rain events on Sunday and Tuesday, the chance of precipitation diminishes as we can look ahead to sunny, warmer weather.