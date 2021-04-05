KOMU 8 Storm Mode Severe Weather Special

If you miss Monday's Severe Weather Special, you can watch it on the KOMU 8 streaming apps or below.

First Alert Weathercaster Alexis Clemons takes you through KOMU 8's Storm Mode, which is 0-5 scale, used to prepare you for the weather the team expects in the coming days. However, sometimes storms can overachieve, so it's important to take every severe threat seriously.

First Alert Weathercaster Jacob Vanderpool takes you through tornado safety at home. This story will show you how to plan and prepare for nature's worst storm. The three steps of staying safe? Get informed, be prepared and have a plan.

KOMU 8 First Alert Meteorologist Tim Schmidt conducted a weather alert survey throughout February and March. The survey's purpose was to find out how the general public receives and reacts to severe weather alerts.

KOMU 8 First Alert Meteorologist Matt Beckwith explains why there will be a slight change to the colors the First Alert weather team uses on their maps, starting this severe weather season. Plus, a new alert the government will be sending directly to mobile phones.

KOMU 8 First Alert Meteorologist Matt Beckwith explains how hail forms, including why the size varies and why it drops in different speeds.

KOMU 8 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke explains the connection between a warming world and severe weather. He talks to a leading expert in the connection of the two. Plus, how the most expensive tornadoes in U.S. history have touched Missouri.

Severe weather season typically begins in March for Missouri. KOMU 8 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke shows you how this season is hinting that we may see increased activity throughout the state.

Looking ahead to the rest of the spring and severe weather season We're watching for a warm spring into summer along with better chances for severe weather as the season continues.