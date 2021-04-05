You are the owner of this article.
top story

KOMU 8 Storm Mode Severe Weather Special

If you miss Monday's Severe Weather Special, you can watch it on the KOMU 8 streaming apps or below. 

KOMU 8's Storm Mode in action

First Alert Weathercaster Alexis Clemons takes you through KOMU 8's Storm Mode, which is 0-5 scale, used to prepare you for the weather the team expects in the coming days. However, sometimes storms can overachieve, so it's important to take every severe threat seriously.

Tornado safety at home

First Alert Weathercaster Jacob Vanderpool takes you through tornado safety at home. This story will show you how to plan and prepare for nature's worst storm. The three steps of staying safe? Get informed, be prepared and have a plan. 

Reacting to severe weather alerts

KOMU 8 First Alert Meteorologist Tim Schmidt conducted a weather alert survey throughout February and March. The survey's purpose was to find out how the general public receives and reacts to severe weather alerts.

KOMU 8's new severe weather alert communication

KOMU 8 First Alert Meteorologist Matt Beckwith explains why there will be a slight change to the colors the First Alert weather team uses on their maps, starting this severe weather season. Plus, a new alert the government will be sending directly to mobile phones.  

How hail forms

KOMU 8 First Alert Meteorologist Matt Beckwith explains how hail forms, including why the size varies and why it drops in different speeds.  

Severe weather trends change as the world warms

KOMU 8 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke explains the connection between a warming world and severe weather. He talks to a leading expert in the connection of the two. Plus, how the most expensive tornadoes in U.S. history have touched Missouri.

A look ahead: the 2021 spring and severe weather season

Severe weather season typically begins in March for Missouri. KOMU 8 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke shows you how this season is hinting that we may see increased activity throughout the state. 

