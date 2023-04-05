COLUMBIA - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team will host their annual Storm Mode Severe Weather Special at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Stream the show in the above media player, in the KOMU 8 News app or the KOMU 8 streaming apps.

Read more about each story, linked below.

6:10 +5 Tornado tips to prepare you for severe weather The First Alert Weather Team shares 8 tornado tips to stay safe during this severe weather season.