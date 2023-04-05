COLUMBIA - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team will host their annual Storm Mode Severe Weather Special at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Stream the show in the above media player, in the KOMU 8 News app or the KOMU 8 streaming apps.
Read more about each story, linked below.
The First Alert Weather Team shares 8 tornado tips to stay safe during this severe weather season.
Tornado Alley is something that many of us learned early in school. But where exactly is tornado alley?
Students and experts discuss ways to decrease fear of severe weather.
Flooding is responsible for over 100 deaths in the United States each year.
SEMA shares tips Missourians should know to prepare for an earthquake.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team talks about the outlook for late spring and early summer.