COLUMBIA - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team hosted its annual Storm Mode Severe Weather Special on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

If you missed it, you can watch the full 30-minute special in the media player above.

Read more about each story, linked below.

1:18 GUIDE: Mid-Missouri outdoor warning siren policies by county Do you know when sirens sound in your area? Do you need to be under a warning for a tornado? A thunderstorm? Or does a warning just need to exist in your county? Do you get an all-clear sound? The policy for each county is different and can be confusing. So, we compiled a definitive guide county-by-county. Be sure to bookmark this one and share with your friend, family, colleagues.

3:38 +6 The number one weather-related cause of death is invisible, and getting stronger While the number one cause for weather-related death is invisible, it is also completely avoidable. Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke digs into this important topic, which is only becoming more important each year.

2:39 Behavioral health expert explains the impact of severe weather on mental wellness Anxiety and PTSD can be common during and after severe storms. KOMU 8's Matt McCabe spoke with a mental health expert and a local mid-Missouri resident to discuss how storms impact mental health and how to overcome.

1:17 Understanding threat categories for severe thunderstorm warnings Severe thunderstorm warnings are broken up into several categories depending on storm strength, and the alert you receive may differ depending on the type or warning. Meteorologist Matt Beckwith breaks down the differences.

1:58 +3 Flash flooding: how it happens and how to stay safe Flooding is the 2nd leading cause of weather-related death, but most death's are completely avoidable. Meteorologist Matt Beckwith explains how flash flooding happens and how you can stay safe.

1:31 Storms can be scary for kids; here are some ways to help them cope After visiting with local students, meteorologist Tim Schmidt shares his tips on how to help children through their fear of stormy weather, whether at home, school, or in-between.