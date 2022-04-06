COLUMBIA - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team hosted its annual Storm Mode Severe Weather Special on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Do you know when sirens sound in your area? Do you need to be under a warning for a tornado? A thunderstorm? Or does a warning just need to exist in your county? Do you get an all-clear sound? The policy for each county is different and can be confusing. So, we compiled a definitive guide county-by-county. Be sure to bookmark this one and share with your friend, family, colleagues.
This is the long-range forecast for the 2022 spring and early summer season.
While the number one cause for weather-related death is invisible, it is also completely avoidable. Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke digs into this important topic, which is only becoming more important each year.
Anxiety and PTSD can be common during and after severe storms. KOMU 8's Matt McCabe spoke with a mental health expert and a local mid-Missouri resident to discuss how storms impact mental health and how to overcome.
Severe thunderstorm warnings are broken up into several categories depending on storm strength, and the alert you receive may differ depending on the type or warning. Meteorologist Matt Beckwith breaks down the differences.
Flooding is the 2nd leading cause of weather-related death, but most death's are completely avoidable. Meteorologist Matt Beckwith explains how flash flooding happens and how you can stay safe.
After visiting with local students, meteorologist Tim Schmidt shares his tips on how to help children through their fear of stormy weather, whether at home, school, or in-between.