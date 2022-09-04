With most of the weekend behind us, the forecast for Labor Day will feature some changes from previous days.
HOLIDAY FORECAST
After some pretty impressive temperature swings over the last few days, it looks like we'll finally settle down into a continuous pattern for most of the next week.
Temperatures will once again be fairly cool for Labor Day, with most of mid-Missouri featuring temperatures in the lower 80s. Some parts of the state may only get up to the upper 70s, though this will depend on the amount of cloud cover observed.
Sunshine will be prevalent but not abundant, with partly cloudy skies expected. Rain chances are looking to be quite low, as that nagging low pressure system off to our east will finally move off, stopping the flow of scattered showers moving in from the northeast that have plagued the region since Friday.
While it may not exactly be pool/swimming weather, Labor Day this year will still provide easy, enjoyable conditions for outdoor activities and celebrations!
NEXT WEEK
Labor Day is a preview of the week ahead, where lots of dry time and increased sunshine is expected. High temperatures will creep back up to the middle 80s by the end of next week, but any jumps into the 90s are very unlikely.
The next solid chance for rain likely won't arrive until at least next Thursday.