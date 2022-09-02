After a wet day here in mid-Missouri, clouds are expected to clear out and be replaced by plentiful amount of sunshine in the coming days
HOLIDAY WEEKEND
Saturday will be much drier and much warmer than Friday, with temperatures expected to be in the middle to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies should prevail, though the chance for late afternoon isolated storms will exist.
Overall, though, the chance of rain is low, and will only become lower as the rest of the weekend presses on. Sunday is expected to be primarily dry, with Labor Day itself containing almost no chance of precipitation.
Humidity will also be lower for this time, with dewpoints expected to only be in the lower to middle 60s not just thru the weekend, but the start of next week as well.
NEXT WEEK
Next week will feature condition quite similar to this weekend, with temperatures staying well within the middle to upper 80s.