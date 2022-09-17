Temperatures have been quite warm lately, but they're only going to get higher over the next few days.
HEAT WAVE CONTINUES
Sunday through Wednesday will contain temperatures in the 90s, with Monday and Tuesday anticipated to match or even break records!
The record highs for Monday and Tuesday are 94 and 98 degrees, respectively. Low temperatures for those days could also break records for warmth, with the warmest low temperature for both days being 73.
Tuesday, already expected to be the hottest day of this heat wave, could have most of mid-Missouri feeling close to 100 degrees, as humidity will be very high and skies will be very sunny.
It will be one of the final rounds of summer weather we see, as the fall season will officially begin on Thursday, coinciding with a return to more average temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
RAIN CHANCES
Regardless of temperature change, though, rain chances will remain very low over the next few days. As a low pressure system swings by to the north, some scattered showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, but conditions will almost certainly remain dry thereafter.