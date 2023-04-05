As severe weather season returns, we’ll start to see those bright flashes in the sky again: lightning!
Anatomy of Lightning
Lightning is an interesting and exciting part of storms, and its anatomy is important in understanding what that bright flash we see in the sky is.
The atmosphere is full of different positive and negative charges, and normally in a thunderstorm, there is a mix of positive and negative charges within the cloud.
In the beginning of a flash of lightning, electrons begin zigzagging downward, this is known as a “stepped leader. As the leader nears the ground, it draws a positive charge upwards toward the cloud, a streamer. As the leader and streamer merge, a powerful electric current flows. What we actually see as lightning is the return stroke, which travels at 60,000 miles per second. The process of the leader and streamer meeting can repeat several times, causing a flicker.
Now remember, this entire process take less than a second, which is why lightning can be a “blink and you miss it” type of phenomenon.
The example shown above is cloud to ground lightning, but there are many other types of lightning, some of which are more common than others. For example, when you see a storm cloud itself light up, that is most likely due to intracloud lightning flashes inside of the cloud.
Chemistry of Lightning
When I was a child and would see lightning, my dad, wanting to put a positive spin on a sometimes scary storm, would always say how it was great for our garden. I didn’t fully understand at the time, but lightning allows for much more than just a bright flash, but fertilizer for the ground as well! The atmosphere is made up of 78% nitrogen, and naturally, the nitrogen molecules are bound together in pairs. This is a close bond, so in order to free them up, something has to break them apart.
Lightning provides a strong bolt of energy that separates them. They then bond immediately with what is around them: oxygen! The rain then carries the new bonded molecule of oxygen and nitrogen, nitrate, to the ground. This allows the ground to get much-needed nitrogen fertilizer supporting plant growth.
Lightning Safety
Fortunately, the beautiful flash of lightning is a process you can view very easily from inside! If you hear thunder, go indoors! Lightning can strike from up to 10 miles away. Find shelter inside or in a hard-topped vehicle. Patios, pavilions, and trees will not keep you safe. It is much better to stay inside to watch nature's light show.