MID-MISSOURI - Severe weather season is underway, as it typically begins in March for Missouri and continues to gain traction before peaking in mid-late May. This season is showing hints that it may see increased activity.
THE PATTERN
Climatologically, we can look at the large-scale pattern for a hint as to what the season will entail.
Last year we went into a La Nina pattern, which is shown by the cooler sea surface temps in the eastern Equatorial Pacific. So far, La Nina has held. We may go into a Neutral Phase later this summer, but for now the spring season has La Nina signifiers.
This can lead to drier conditions to the south and wetter conditions to our east and colder conditions to our north. We are typically more often in an area conducive to severe weather in La Nina and Neutral Phase years. Research shows the Southern Plains get stronger storms in La Nina and that can leak into our region.
There is also a drought in Texas that may expand into the Central Plains. If this happens, dry air will be closer to us and may lead to more severe weather. After all, dry air is a main ingredient for severe weather.
We're also looking at the jet stream being further north this season. That leads to warmer temperatures with more moisture content and can also provide a better chance for severe weather.
THE FORECAST
Overall, we expect temperatures to be above average, potentially three-degrees above average.
Precipitation is expected to be seasonal or above average. We do not expect a drought in central Missouri at this time. We'll likely have stretches of dry weather followed by heavy downpours.
As for severe weather, we do expect an increase in activity. This includes an uptick in severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds as well as an increased potential for tornadoes on days when the ingredients come together.
Summer is looking warmer and more humid, but we'll have to watch the drought to our west to see how it plays out in the coming months to track the dry air. This can impact our weather in a variety of ways.
