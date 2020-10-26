COLUMBIA - As of 6PM Monday, Columbia has officially received 0.4" of snowfall accumulation. The only time more snow has fallen this early was back in 1913, also on October 26, when 1.2" was written down in the record books.
For the record, the earliest snow has fallen in the Columbia area was back in 1917 on October 23 when 0.02" was recorded.
THE FORECAST
Monday evening, atmospheric forcing will weaken precipitation throughout central Missouri. The rain and snow mix will nearly end.
Freezing drizzle will remain possible overnight as temperatures hold near freezing, if not just below. This shouldn't have an impact on roads. However, you should use caution on bridges and other elevated surfaces such as wooden steps and decks. Otherwise, have the scraper ready for the morning.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a few showers possible mainly south of HWY 50. Highs nearing 40º.
MORE RAIN
Wednesday looks mostly dry with highs in the lower to middle 50s.
Rain looks to push in from the south Wednesday evening and remain mostly widespread on Thursday. There is a chance this rain system shifts to the south, leaving areas north of HWY 24 drier. Stay tuned.
DRY TIME AHEAD
Warmer weather is ahead and so is abundant sunshine.
Beginning Friday, October 30, we expect temps to be nearly seasonal with dry conditions and sunshine into the first week of November.
This means Halloween will be seasonal too, with highs near 60 and lows near 40 on Sunday morning.
Don't forget to turns clocks back one hour on Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins November 1, 2020.