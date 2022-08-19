The past few days have been predominantly cool and dry- though one of those characteristics will no longer be a factor this weekend.
THE WEEKEND
Temperatures will remain steady this weekend, with a continued pattern of lows in the middle 60s and highs in the middle 80s.
However, our period of dryness will be interrupted by showers and storms - some of which could be strong to severe.
With severe weather ongoing to our north in parts of Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa, mid-Missouri will be in a storm mode of 1 for tonight.
While severe weather is overall unlikely, we'll have to monitor the situation to see if threats of flash flooding, large hail, and damaging winds materialize.
At the very least, most of mid-Missouri can expect scattered showers and weak storms through the early hours of Saturday morning
NEXT WEEK
Rainfall chances will drop drastically after Sunday, with dry time expected from Monday onward.
This dry time should extend into Thursday and Saturday as well, all while temperatures remain in the middle 80s.