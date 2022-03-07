A wintry mix has begun to form overnight and with dropping temperatures into the morning, icy conditions could be possible for a few hours.
Impacts will be mainly limited to windshields and some side roads, especially over western and northern Missouri where air temperatures are 28 degrees and colder.
The rest of Missouri will be near 30-32 degrees, so roads could become slushy this morning, but any slush will melt fast due to "warm" ground temps.
By noon, all precipitation will have moved east and skies will just remain cloudy for the lunch hour and this afternoon.
Morning air temps will hold in the lower 30s, rising in the middle 30s by this after noon. winds will be breezy all day, so prepare for a wind chill in the 20s all day.
We will see a return of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the middle of the week. Daytime temps on Tuesday will reach the middle 40s, rising in the 50s by Wednesday.