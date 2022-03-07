The week ahead will be a crazy one, starting cold, trending mild, then turning frigid once again.
Morning air temps will hold in the lower 30s, rising in the middle 30s by this afternoon. Winds will be breezy all day, so prepare for a wind chill in the 20s all day.
We will see a return of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the middle of the week. Daytime temps on Tuesday will reach the middle 40s, rising in the 50s by Wednesday.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and thunderstorms. As of now, the trends are for dry weather. Temperatures could vary, but we are expecting highs in the 50s for much of central Missouri. Areas near Lake of the Ozarks and Rolla round jump well into the 60s.
Colder air is expected to rush into the region Thursday night leading to a chance for rain and snow. This snow will accumulate, so impacts to travel into Friday morning can be expected.
The cold air will be brisk, sending temps only in the 20s Friday and to near record-lows by Saturday morning.