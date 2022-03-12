After yet another Thursday winter storm, we've entered the home stretch for the end of the winter season. Only one more week until the first day of Spring, and our temperatures will start to feel like it as soon as tomorrow morning.
SUNDAY
Temperatures will only dip briefly tonight, getting down to a low of 27, only 2 degrees lower than today's recorded high of 29. After midnight we'll be under the influence of a warm front that will raise temperatures into the middle 30s by daybreak, allowing us to approach 60 by Sunday afternoon.
Most snow will have melted by that point, but any that remains will surely be gone by the beginning of the week.
THE WEEK AHEAD
The warm pattern is here to stay, even with threats of precipitation in the near future. Temperatures will hover around 60 until Tuesday, when a jump into the upper 60s is expected Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies will be the most prevalent for this period, but we'll see an increase in cloud cover on Thursday night, St. Patrick's Day, where rain could possibly move through.
Likely in the form of scattered showers and downpours, St Patrick's Day could come to a wet end as a cold front is predicted to move through the Midwest that evening.
Temperatures aren't expected to change too much from this, only dipping into the middle 50s or so, but it could bring a period of overcast skies and showers until the weekend begins.
NEXT WEEKEND
While it's still a bit far out into the future, next weekend should expect seasonal temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s, likely staying dry and warm, a sharp contrast to what we're experiencing currently. Temperature and precipitation estimates for this period reflect this, with the seasonal weather perhaps continuing even further into the following week.