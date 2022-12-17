While we've seen flurries falling over the last few days, accumulating snow has eluded mid-Missouri over the past few weeks. However, the start of next week should begin to bring some change.
CHANGES COMING UP
Colder than usual temperatures were present again today, with highs only reaching into the lower 30s. This temperature pattern will continue into the next few days, as expect to stay in this below average range without much deviation.
What will be more variable is the type of weather paired alongside these temperatures. Sunday should bring quite a bit of sunshine to the region, but clouds will quickly build back in that evening.
In fact, snow will likely be falling by Monday morning! Light snow showers could begin in the early morning hours of Monday, lasting through at least the early afternoon.
By the early afternoon, temperatures will likely be raised into the middle 30s, creating a rain/snow mix that could lead to some hazardous road conditions.
For that reason we'll be in storm mode for Monday morning through Monday afternoon. Our index only sits at 1, indicating that any issues will be minor, but given the mix of precipitation and timing of rain/snow, it's important that commuters take note and prepare for slick and slushy roads.
FURTHER DOWN THE LINE
Snow will be possible once again from Wednesday night into Thursday. It's a bit too early to say definitively, but accumulation totals don't look to be impressive. What is looking likely, though, is a large drop in temperatures - highs could only reach into the single digits at that time!
As we approach the start of the winter season, mid-Missouri will certainly have it's share of appropriate weather.