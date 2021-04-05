WATCH VS WARNING COLOR SCALE
A lot of people confuse the difference between a severe weather watch and warning. The KOMU 8 First Alert weather team wants to make the difference clear for you and that’s why you’ll see a slight change to the colors we use on our maps starting this severe weather season.
A watch means that we are watching the potential. You should be on alert and paying attention when a watch is active. Watches are generally issued hours before an event so that you know to “keep watch” of the weather.
We will display counties under a tornado watch in orange and counties under a severe thunderstorm watch in blue.
A warning means that the threat is imminent or occurring. When a warning is issued you should take action! You will see tornado warnings in red and severe thunderstorm warnings in yellow, like they always have been.
WIRELESS EMERGENCY ALERTS
It’s important to have multiple ways to get severe weather warnings. One easy way to get that information is through Wireless Emergency Alerts or W.E.A..
If you have a smartphone you likely already receive these for amber alerts and tornado warnings, but starting on April 28th you will also receive these alerts for “destructive thunderstorms.”
Destructive thunderstorms are severe thunderstorms that are warned for baseball size hail and/or 80+ mph wind gusts. Storms of this caliber can do just as much damage as a weak tornado.
You have to have the location enabled in order for these alerts to work.
To make sure these alerts are enabled take the following steps depending on your smartphone.
Apple users:
- Go to settings.
- Click on notifications.
- Scroll down and make sure “Emergency Alerts” are turned on
Android users:
- Go to settings.
- Click on apps and notifications.
- Click on advanced notifications
- Scroll down and make sure “emergency alerts” are turned on