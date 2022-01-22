The patterns of last week look to be repeated over the next few days, with various temperature swings and even a slight chance of snow possible!
DAY BY DAY
Sunday will start off as a fairly seasonal day, with temperatures expected to peak at around 35 for most of mid-Missouri. By the early afternoon, however, we can expect the first of two cold fronts to pass through the state, cooling our temperatures a bit prematurely before sunset, perhaps as low as the lower 20s.
Another consequence of this front will be the atmosphere's ability to warm back up by early Monday morning, expected to start off in the lower 30s by daybreak. Monday in particular will be the warmest day of the week, with highs expected to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s, well above average for late January.
But just as quickly as the temperature rises, we're predicting a second, more robust cold front to pass through overnight, sending our lows crashing down into the teens and single digits. Once we reach Tuesday, a more seasonal pattern should be in place as we stay within the 20s to 30s.
EARLY LOOK AT SNOW
Thursday of next week could produce some morning snow for parts of mid-Missouri, bring flurries to a light dusting to parts of the region. While the forecast looks to be light, we'll keep an eye on it as the week progresses.