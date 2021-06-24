BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) wants to remind people of flood safety ahead of potential severe weather Thursday evening.
The role of OEM is to help coordinate emergency messaging for the Boone County community and to help keep people alert of impending weather.
KOMU 8 First Alert Weather is currently in Storm Mode 3 and is predicting 2 to 5 inches of rain over the next several days.
According to Chris Kelley, Deputy Director of OEM, the office is in conversation with their St. Louis weather service partners.
He said that hydrologists have a concern of Boone County's local creeks and streams that might go over banks. Flooding conditions can threaten roadways, structures, parks and trails.
"We want folks to really be careful around those areas that are probable to floods," Kelley said. "Those streams, near streams and creeks, obviously roadways can be inhibited by high water and we don't want folks to drive into that."
He reminds people to go to their website for a full breakdown of flood safety.
"The biggest saying we have is turn around, don't drown," Kelley said.
Along with that, he warns people to pay attention to all traffic signs. When their partners from the Missouri Department of Transportation, local public works departments and street divisions place a sign or barricade, don't go around it, as it could be very dangerous.
He says the most important thing ahead of a flood is to keep individuals safe, and a way to do that is by using your cell phone to track weather updates.
People can sign up and opt-in for Boone County rave alerts and smart 911. Here, they can sign up for weather alerts that are put out instantaneously from our national weather partners.
"Not only does it give them crucial information about impending weather but it also gives information about traffic situations that they can avoid or police incidents that are put out to the public for folks to go around," Kelley said.
