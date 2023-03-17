St. Patty's day didn't bring us a lot of luck this year, at least not for our forecast anyway!
Temperatures today across mid-Missouri were well below average, as most of the region didn't get out of the lower 40s for highs.
As we look towards tomorrow, temperatures are only expected to get colder, with highs staying in the lower 30s to upper 20s.
That should occur after we wake up to temperatures in the lower 20s to upper teens, quite frigid for the very end of the winter season!
Strong winds out of the northwest will be driving this chilly pattern over the weekend, with gusts up to 30 mph expected from Friday night through Saturday night.
Conditions will become much warmer heading towards the middle part of next week, and we could see temperatures get all the way to the upper 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.
We're also monitoring some rain chances around that time, namely from Tuesday night through Thursday night.