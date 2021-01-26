BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A tornado hit the town of Fultondale, Alabama just before midnight causing heavy damage and multiple injuries, including one reported fatality.
This is what we call a "nocturnal tornado", meaning the tornado occurred at night when most are asleep. This was part of a larger line of thunderstorms that passed through the southeastern United States overnight.
NOW: We are monitoring ground reports and @EMAJeffCoAL after a tornado impacted the Fultondale area of Jefferson Co. a short time ago. Significant damage has been reported. We will inspect the damage to determine the strength of the tornado.— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 26, 2021
According to the National Weather Service office in Birmingham, a tornado warning was issued for Jefferson county at 10:34 p.m. indicating a thunderstorm was capable of producing a tornado.
As of 6:45 a.m., WVTM, the NBC affiliate in Birmingham reports 17 people were transported to the hospital and 11 people were treated on the scene, all due to storm-related injuries.
The Fultondale fire chief said that everyone in the immediate damage area was accounted for, but that a secondary search will be conducted at 7:00 a.m. The National Weather Service will conduct a damage survey to provide a damage rating later today.
This is an on-going situation and more updates are to come throughout the day.