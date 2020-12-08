Nearly 800 years ago in 1226 two planets visibly aligned in the night's sky. It was the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.
This happened on March 4th, 1226 - just a few months before the death of Francis of Assisi to give you an idea of the time frame. It was also the 20th year of Genghis Khan's reign and a year before his death in 1227.
While 1226 was the last time this event was visible, it isn't the last time it has happened.
In the summer of 1623 Galileo was enjoying the telescope he made 14 years prior, in 1609. Little did he know there was a conjunction of planets happening. Even if he had known, he wouldn't have seen it. This planetary alignment happened within 4º of the sun and was therefore not visible from Earth. Sad day for Galileo.
Now, in 2020, we get to see this spectacle in the coming weeks. If you look each night you'll notice the two planets getting closer together each evening.
The "Great Conjunction" as it is being called, will finally occur on the night of the winter solstice.
That's right! On the longest night of the year we will see two planets appear to separated by a tenth of a degree (0.1º). That's about one-fifth the apparent diameter of the moon!
When looking through a telescope you'll likely be able to see both Saturn and Jupiter in the same frame as well as their moons.
Of course, while these two gas giants will "appear" close together, they will still be hundreds of millions of miles apart.
Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system and will shine brightest. Saturn will have a golden hue to it.
When these two planets "meet" on December 21st, be sure to watch during twilight and just after the sun sets. These two planets will also "set" pretty quickly and you don't want to miss it! Look to the west.
Some have dubbed this meeting the "Christmas Star" because the two planets together on December 21 will appear so large and bright.
While this event will also occur in 2040 and 2060, it won't be until March 15, 2080 that they'll be visibly this close again.
