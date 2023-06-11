Our friend who goes by the name of “Mr. Cooler Temperatures” has entered mid-Missouri, along with his good pal, Rain. Highs today will only reach into the low 70s, and overnight lows will be in the low 50s, almost 10 degrees below what average is. Frankly, this wouldn’t feel so cool if we hadn’t been well above average for much of the year so far.
The rain will allow us to stay cool throughout the day, and as it pushes to the southeast, it should allow for the sun to break through those clouds again by a little after lunch. Isolated showers and rumbles of thunder should still be expected through the afternoon, but by sunset, we should be mostly clear with just some scattered clouds overnight that also may produce a shower or two.
MONDAY
If you’re a fan of the middle 70s and mostly sunny skies, then Monday is your day. If you plan to go on a walk on a dirt path, be prepared for some decent mud. It may be a little chilly for a pool day, but if you don’t mind waiting a couple of days, we will be back in the middle 80s by Wednesday. We will still be chilly with overnight lows falling back into the low 50s.
LOOKING AHEAD
As previously hinted, we will continue to warm up through the coming days, reaching into the upper 80s by Thursday, staying just shy of 90 degrees. We look to stay fairly dry as well with some moisture chances in the second half of next week, but these showers are going to struggle to form. Overall, it’s looking fairly quiet for the week ahead with a lot of dry time to get outside and enjoy the June weather. The KOMU 8 Weather Team will continue to monitor the end-of-week system.