A HISTORIC NIGHT OF RAIN
While mid-Missouri certainly received a soaking last night, the heaviest of the rain was well off to our east. Areas of the St. Louis metro received up to 12 inches of rain last night, causing catastrophic and ongoing flooding in the region.
Training storms flowed directly over some of the region's most populated areas along I-70 and I-64, dumping torrential rainfall in the span of a few short hours overnight. The city of St Louis, in fact, broke it's 24 hour rainfall record with over 9 inches recorded. This is well above the previous record of about 7 inches, which had stood since 1915!
That's not say mid-Missouri didn't have some impressive measurements, either - both Audrain and Montgomery counties were affected by these training storms, with some areas within the county picking up 3-8 inches of rain.
RAINFALL AHEAD
The chance for rain remains strong through at least Thursday, where mid-Missouri can expect a few more downpours before clearer skies on Friday. Widespread showers and storm are likely heading into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, though we'll see some breaks by Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday will see our rain a bit more scattered, but still likely to add onto our overall totals by the end of the week, where some areas can expect and additional 1-3 inches!
We'll be in a storm mode of 1 tonight, mainly to watch for heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. No storms developing tonight should be severe.
THE NEXT EIGHT DAYS
With rain likely to depart by Friday, we'll much more sunshine over the weekend, and perhaps an increase in temperatures into the lower 90s.