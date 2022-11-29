Wednesday
The cold front that passed early in the evening on Tuesday creates a large temperature change for Wednesday. The morning starts below freezing as we only warm up to around 40 degrees. Also, expect it to continue the trend of breezy days throughout the week.
Another Cold Front On the Way
After Wednesday's cooldown, we start another warm up as we head towards a high on Friday of around 60 degrees. However, yet another cold front will pass on Friday pushing weekend temperatures into the middle 40s. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph in some places, making it a windy end to the week.
Next week starts out cloudy with isolated or scattered showers possible Sunday night through Tuesday. The latter part of this system might consist of a rain/snow mix, and we'll be keeping a close eye on it in the coming days. Make sure to keep checking back in with us to get the latest details on the timing and expected effects.