After warming back up at the end of this week, temperatures will cool after a good round of rain overnight Saturday
REST OF THE WEEKEND
After a dry last few days, mid-Missouri will get a steady soaking of rain overnight Saturday.
Rain likely won't enter the picture until at least 10 PM Saturday, but once it's here, it should last through most of the night. This long line of rain extend from Oklahoma all the way to Wisconsin, occurring along a strong cold front that extends through much of the Midwest.
With how continuous this rain could be, rainfall totals in our region could be quite impressive, with many municipalities forecasted to receive between a quarter to three quarters of an inch of precipitation.
However, this rainfall event is not indicative of a new trend, as chances for rain will revert back to zero after Sunday afternoon
After skies clear Sunday afternoon, mid-Missouri will also see a sharp change in temperatures.
Highs will only reach into the lower to middle 70s for the region, quite a bit cooler than average high of 83 for middle September.
Temperatures will slowly rise throughout the next few days, though, and by Wednesday we'll likely be back in familiar territory
NEXT EIGHT DAYS
After rain departs Sunday, next week will provide plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. We could reach as high as 90 as we approach next weekend, just in time for Mizzou's next home game!