Though it's been an exceptionally warm and sunny week in mid-Missouri, our current trends will come to an abrupt end Saturday morning.
STORM MODE: 2
Rain will move through the region late tonight/very early tomorrow morning, with storms possible in the early afternoon hours. In fact, some of these storms will carry the risk for severe weather.
That's why we'll be in a storm mode of 2 for Saturday afternoon. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats in the region, with the chances for tornadoes and flooding to be of lesser concern.
Many of these storms will have already formed in Southwestern Missouri/Northwestern Arkansas, and will be traversing north and east to our region. The timeframe for the worst weather will likely be between 4 and 9 PM, with storms expected to exit before midnight.
Rain will likely still linger in the region overnight, but the storm threat should be over by that time.
Make sure to stay tuned and pay attention to KOMU tonight and into tomorrow for the latest on this event!
NEXT EIGHT DAYS
Saturday appears to be the only day where significant weather is likely, as the next few days thereafter should be much drier.
We'll be much cooler after storms pass on Sunday morning, with highs only expected to reach the low 50s, but there is opportunity for temperatures to warm back up at the start of next week.