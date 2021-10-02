Rain chances will continue to remain moderately high for the near future, as we expect more scattered activity. Tonight in particular will likely bring showers and storms to many parts of mid-Missouri, similar to the past few days of brief pop-up downpours that move in and out fairly quickly. Certainly no severe weather is expected.
The heaviest rain should make it's way out of the region by sunset, with the rest of the overnight hours bringing lighter and more spread out rainfall.
Sunday and onward into the start of the week will see these chances continue, albeit at a lower percentage overall. Showers and isolated bouts of rain are more probable than storms for this period, though the possibility of them cannot be ruled out.
Temperatures for this time will stay seasonal in the middle to high 70s, as our continued pattern of scattered rain chances will keep us from swinging too high or too low from the average. Early forecasts into next week could see a return to the lower 80s, after skies clear out and sunshine is expected to be more abundant.
overall, it looks like mid-Missouri is finally settling into a fall weather pattern, staying cool with cloudier skies and less heat.