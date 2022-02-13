Let's take a look back at 2021 weather in terms of data and see where it ended up in the record books for mid-Missouri, the United States, and the globe.
MID-MISSOURI
For the first time, a single year in mid-Missouri was a top ten warmest and a top ten wettest.
2021 was both the 8th warmest and 6th wettest year on record in central Missouri.
This is rather surprising because rain and humidity take up a lot of heat energy. This is why the past handful of summers in Missouri have been relatively seasonal instead of excessively warm. We've had lots of rain most summers and far too many flood events. The last year we were excessively dry was the 2011-2012 drought; it makes sense that 2012 is the hottest year on record because of how dry it was. Therefore, in theory, we have a much higher chance to see a cooler year when we have a wetter year. Indeed, data backs this up. Two of the top ten coldest years on record also make it on the top ten wettest years: 1985 & 1993.
So, what happened?
In a word... extreme weather, along with overall sustained above average temperatures.
February was the 9th coldest on record and the only below average month of 2021.
The very next month, March was the 11th warmest, making for quite the extreme temperature change from month-to-month. Flowers began to bloom. It also helped that March 2021 was the 9th wettest on record. Of course, it was too warm too soon and April saw a hard freeze which damaged plants that had started growing.
June was the 2nd wettest on record, with the only wetter June being in 1928 with 14.9". Columbia saw record-breaking flash flooding with multiple major roads closed due to the flooding, including Forum, Stadium, and a portion of HWY 63 just south of KOMU 8 News. This flooding also caused millions in damages, see more on that below.
July was still wet, making it to 12th place in the record books.
Summer bled into Fall with September ranking as the 8th warmest on record.
October was the 14th wettest and 20th warmest on record.
Last, but certainly not least, was the warmest December experienced by anyone alive today, and the second warmest on record. In fact, it was the warmest since the first year records began in 1889. The first half of the month was the warmest first half on record and 50% of the month had days making it into the top ten warmest for their respective days. It was a warmer month than a typical November.
Between the extreme rain and the extreme temperatures, along with consistently above-average temperatures, it makes sense that 2021 ended up as the 8th warmest and 6th wettest. It is just extremely unlikely and truly goes to show how intense these weather patterns were. If it would have been drier, temperatures would have likely been much hotter and the year would have ended up higher in the warm record books.
That being said, it is highly likely that when our next intense drought arrives, and it will arrive, our temperatures will skyrocket.
Over time we can see that temperatures in mid-Missouri are warming. Over the past 50 years, annual temperatures have warmed by an average of 3.1ºF.
UNITED STATES
It was the 4th warmest year on record for the United States of America.
35 of the 50 States recorded a top ten warmest year.
None of the Lower-48 recorded a below average temperature year.
Americans also experienced 3 of the top five costliest weather and climate disasters seen around the world in 2021, two of which were mega-disasters ($20+ billion). Hurricane Ida ($75B), the deadly February winter weather ($25B) and the year-long drought for much of the country ($9B) each left a lasting impact on American communities.
Missouri was included in one of the other billion-dollar disasters in 2021, from summer flooding due to a severe weather outbreak across the Midwest. After a damage assessment, Missouri was determined to have suffered $10 million in damage to infrastructure and emergency response costs.
The increasing economic impact of increasing extreme weather events due to anthropogenic climate change cannot be ignored.
GLOBALLY
First of all, let's talk about heating elements.
The two main human-emitted heat-trapping gases, carbon dioxide and methane, reached all-time highs in 2021.
Meanwhile, in the natural cycle of things, 2021 was near the minimum of Earth's weakest solar cycle in more than 100 years. It was also a La Niña year. Both of these cycles generally lead to worldwide cooling.
The cooling effects of the natural cycles didn't show up in data, going to show how significant of an impact humans are making in warming our world and rapidly changing Earth's climate.
2021 was the 6th warmest on record according to NASA and NOAA.
The last 8 years (2014-2021) are now in the record books as the hottest 8 years for Earth since 1880.
It was the 3rd costliest year on record.
There were 47 billion-dollar weather disasters.
Weather disasters racked up a $329 billion dollar bill for humans in 2021.
For the first time, 4 weather mega-disasters ($20+ billion) occurred.
Billion-dollar disasters are on the rise and will continue to rise as weather becomes more extreme due to our rapidly warming world and climate.
THERE IS HOPE
It look pretty gloomy, doesn't it? There is plenty of death and destruction to go around when it comes to rapid anthropogenic climate change. And, yes, it will continue to get worse in the future.
Why? We must know the reason before we can know the solution.
Of course, the reason can be as straightforward as burning fossil fuels and shoving more greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane into our atmosphere and oceans than have been experienced in the last 800,000 years.
So, how do we stop this trend of more and more extreme weather and climate years?
We stop adding greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Simple, right?
Of course, we can't stop overnight. It will take time. But the faster we do this, the less human suffering the future will hold. That's why it is imperative for humans to make sure those in power know it is important to you that they push us quickly into a direction where we create a world without fossil fuels.
It is possible. The solutions exist today, right now. We just have to utilize them. We must be willing to get as uncomfortable as we have made mother nature in order to solve this giant, worldwide problem we've created for ourselves. Climate change touches nearly everything, every sector of human life. Solving climate change in a timely manner will create as a positive of a result as doing nothing or the minimum creates a negative result.
Therefore, as dark and deadly as the future looks right now, on this track we're on, please know there is just as bright a future available for us if we get to work. One thing humans have always been known for is resiliency. We accomplish what we prioritize.
The time for waiting is over. It's time to re-prioritize. Humanity and the future of our species is counting on us. Have hope. Take action. Make a difference.