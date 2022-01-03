Winter is the fastest warming season in Missouri and the majority of the Lower Forty-Eight.
In the nearly 50 years from 1970-2019, the month of December warmed by an average of 3.4º in central Missouri. That number is about to go up, because December 2021 was over 11º above average and now sits in the number 2 spot for warmest Decembers since Columbia's official records began in the summer of 1889.
Which of the following two stats is more revealing?
- December 2021 was within one degree as warm as November 2021.
- December 2021 was nearly a degree warmer than an average November.
Either way, they're both fascinating. It was an incredibly rare warm December. However, it wasn't altogether unheard of. One December on record was roughly three degrees warmer: 1889. We'll dig into that year below by going through the records and newspapers from that month.
First, let's discuss the month we just lived through and then we'll review the only warmer December on record; a month none of us lived through.
DECEMBER 2021
A warm pattern shrouded much of the Lower Forty-Eight in December 2021, breaking many records. Part of this is due to the second winter La Niña in a row, a climate pattern which often resolves warmer conditions for portions of the U.S. Another part of it, especially the strength and lasting power, has to do with anthropogenic climate change providing an easier means for warmer winters to occur more often, as the data has shown over time.
The first half of December 2021 in central Missouri was the warmest on record with an average temperature of 49.4º.
As the month continued we remained well above average and ended the month with an overall average of 46º. This put us in second place, only behind 1889 which had an average of 49º.
The high temps ended up 13º above average and the lows 9º above average.
Three temperature records were broken. The lowest high temperature AND the highest temperature on December 15, along with the highest temperature on December 24.
Taking it one step farther, 10 of the days wound up in the top 5 for warmest on their respective days, while 5 days made it into the top 10. That means a whopping 15 days in December 2021, half the month, made the top 10 for warmest days on record.
We lived through a VERY warm December... a December you could also define as a warm November.
Rainfall ended up being typical for a December month thanks to an inch-and-a-half soaker on December 28.
On December 10, severe thunderstorms rolled through mid-Missouri with widespread damaging winds, and one EF-0 tornado hitting northern Montgomery county. An EF-3 tornado hit parts of St. Charles and St. Louis counties and killed one person.
December is the first month of meteorological winter, and thus far it has certainly lived up to the 2021-2022 KOMU 8 First Alert Winter Weather Outlook.
DECEMBER 1889
I admit I was apprehensive about the validity of the records from 1889. I mean, we're talking about a time when The Columns on the University of Missouri's campus were still attached to Academic Hall. The fire that would torch the building wouldn't commence for a couple more years, in January 1892; leaving the famous landmark behind.
I reached out to one of my fellow meteorologists at the National Weather Service to see if there were any records showing how and where the weather was recorded back in 1889, the first year of official Columbia records, and therefore the first official records for mid-Missouri.
What we learned, after a little digging and dust, was that in the summer of 1889 there began a weather bureau in the city of Columbia. It was located in a building at the corner of University Ave. and Hitt St. near downtown Columbia.
We are not sure where the actual temperature box was located, but we do know it was done with liquid in glass thermometers located inside a white wooden structure, known as a Cotton Region Shelter. This same technology is still used in a handful of locations today. These observations would have been conducted by a professional from the weather bureau. Therefore, we do not have reason to believe the records are invalid.
The weather service office in Columbia closed in 1995, by the way.
No one alive today was alive in 1889. So, what was life like back then? What did they think about the warm December? Admittedly, I also wanted more proof it really was that warm.
I dug through archived Missouri newspapers and found one sentence saying, "We have Fourth of July weather on Christmas day in Missouri."
Another newspaper had an ad from a clothing store telling people they have a stockpile of cold clothes because no one is buying them but to remember winter is still coming and they should prepare by purchasing winter clothes.
The most telling segment is from a newspaper in northwestern Missouri, The Holt County Sentinel, dated December 27, 1889. You can read the full thing here. The most noteworthy segments are:
"December, 1889, will always be noted for the high temperature, which prevailed and for the entire absence of snow prior the Christmas."
"Earth worms appeared on the surface of the ground on Christmas morning. Gardeners were spading and farmers plowing nearly every working day. Grass is growing and with a little more rain would afford good pasture."
"This warm weather has its discomforts, however. The cisterns are nearly all empty. ... The owners of ice houses are in great fear that the ponds and streams will yield nothing for them..." (It would eventually be a warm January, a seasonal February, and a very cold March - still the eighth coldest on record.)
Nearly every day of December 1889 was above average in Columbia. The days in the image below highlighted in record-breaking pink are the five high temperature records still held to this day.
