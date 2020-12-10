COLUMBIA - Globally, we just ended the hottest November on record. Here in mid-Missouri, it was the 11th warmest on record, but only the warmest since 2016.
December has started off to a fairly warm start, too. In fact, December 9th was 15 to 25-degrees above average across the state. Some locations, such as Rolla, broke records.
December 10th tied 1996 for the hottest on record in Columbia, MO with a high of 69-degrees. Meanwhile, other areas such as Rolla broke a record high for the second day in a row.
You're right, it was VERY warm today. In fact, warm enough to tie 1996 for the warmest December 10th on record in Columbia, MO. pic.twitter.com/eOLuPXVieG— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) December 11, 2020
Warmer December days, or winter days in general, are becoming more and more common. In fact, data since 1970 shows that December temperatures in Missouri have increased by 3.4-degrees while winter days overall are 4.1-degrees warmer.
Do we still get cold years and cold weather days? Of course. But those cold spurts happen less frequently while warmer temperatures become more commonplace.
In the past five years alone, Christmas Day itself has seen two of the top three warmest on record over the past 130 years. That means, sadly, we might really have to dream of a white Christmas just like the ones we used to know.
According to the World Meteorological Organization, NASA and NOAA 2020 is expected to be either the hottest on record globally, or at least in the top three. This will make the past 6 years the hottest 6 years on record.