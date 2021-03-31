COLUMBIA - Do you remember February 2021? It was the 9th coldest on record (since 1890) and while we didn't get much rain, we did get 8 inches of snow.
One month later we went into the extreme opposite direction.
March 2021 was the 11th warmest in the past 131 years and the 9th wettest.
That means we went from February which was in the 7th percentile to March which was in the 92nd percentile.
The high temperature average was 60.6º which is 5.4º above average, making for the 14th warmest highs.
The low temperature average was 40.7º which is 6.7º above average, making for the 10th warmest for highs.
Overall, the average temperature was 50.5º, which is 5.9º above average, making for the 11th warmest overall.
It is, however, only the warmest since 2016 which is currently ranked 9th warmest.
Total rainfall accumulation added up to 5.8" at the Columbia Regional Airport. That is 2.89" above the monthly average of 2.91".
This made it the 9th wettest March in the past 131 years.
However, it is only the wettest since 2020, which is in the books as the 6th wettest.
Because of how warm it was, many plants have already started to bloom. Now, as we begin April, we're set for a hard freeze that will likely kill off some of those plants.
MORE EXTREME, MORE OFTEN
This isn't the first time we've had a major swing from one month to the next. In fact, they are happening more frequently.
As one example, in 2018, April was the driest on record and the 9th coldest. May became the hottest on record (shattering the record, by the way). So, April was in the 7th percentile and May was in the 100th percentile.
That is not normal. It is shocking.
As the world continues to warm due to the great abundance of greenhouse gases filling out atmosphere due to human activity, more extremes like these will continually become more frequent.