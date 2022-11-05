After a good soaking Friday night, mid-Missouri can expect much drier and sunnier conditions for the remainder of the weekend.
Totals from last night's rainfall were impressive for many parts of the state, especially so in the southern and eastern portions of the viewing area, where many municipalities exceeded over an inch. Rain is especially beneficial as of late, as Missouri is still stuck in drought conditions.
But the break we saw from the rain this morning is expected to continue for the rest of the weekend. Conditions will be dry through at least Tuesday, with only a slight chance of rain expected for that period. Thursday will bring a more defined chance of rain, which could also correlate with some winter-like temperatures.
Temperatures will also be rebounding a bit this weekend, jumping back into the 60s on Sunday. Our high temperature for Saturday was actually in the 60s as well, but was recorded late overnight before the cold front behind last night's rain pushed through!
It's likely that we'll get back as high as the 70s for the middle part of next week, but another powerful, autumn cold front is expected to come through Thursday and bring us back down again.
At the very least we'll experience a sharp drop in temperatures by that point, leaving us as low as the 40s for the rest of that week and next weekend.