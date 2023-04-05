The severe weather season is already underway and the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is expecting an active season ahead.
LA NIÑA ENDS
After a rare triple dip of la niña years, meaning 3 back to back years, we are seeing a shift to a natural phase of ENSO. This natural phase could transition to El Nino as we head later into the year.
SPRING OUTLOOK
Temperatures are likely to be above average for much of the southern half of the United States, including central Missouri. As humid approaches we’ll start to see more humid days again and that means heat indices will return as they usually do.
Precipitation chances are expected to be above average across western parts of the United states including mid-Missouri, though it is more likely farther east. Specifically, the wet pattern that we’ve seen the last few months is expected to linger for a bit longer, but as summer goes on we will start to dry things up again.
As for severe weather, this season is expected to be more active. We have seen relatively quite years in the recent past, and the return to seasonal to even above average instances of severe weather in the past will be an adjustment. Stay tuned to KOMU 8 News and the First Alert Weather Team for updates as the season progresses.