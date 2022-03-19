The first day of Spring is tomorrow, and our weather patterns over the next few days are expected to reflect that!
SUNDAY
Temperatures will warm quite considerably tomorrow, reaching into the middle 70s for most of the state. Skies are expected to stay abundantly sunny, as we kick off the very first day of the season with warmth. It's not a pattern that will last for long, though, as each successive day will become colder and colder.
NEXT WEEK
The main factor behind our expected temperature drop is going to be from an oncoming trough, expected to bring a solid amount of rain over the coming days.
We'll see the first of it move in Monday afternoon/night, bringing with it some moderate downpours, not unlike the rain we saw this past Friday. This period should mark the heaviest of our rain, but will certainly not be the last wave.
Rain will continue into Tuesday afternoon, where the chance for thunderstorms begins to increase. Right now the majority of our rain will be just that, contained within showers, but an isolated storm or two in the mix can't be ruled out. Regardless, severe chances remain very minimal.
The window for thunderstorms will last into Wednesday, but we'll see rain become more scattered at this time, as the intensity of our precipitation will decrease. By Thursday we should be out of the woods, and the rest of the week/next weekend should be much sunnier.
We can expect some decent accumulation from this system, most of mid-Missouri should pick up between 1-2 inches by Thursday morning. While flash flooding isn't expected to be a large risk, soaked grounds could lead to some standing water on roadways throughout the week.
NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND
After Thursday our skies clear out, and we'll start to rebound our temperatures into the middle 60s.