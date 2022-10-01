While many parts of the southeast have received the brunt of Hurricane Ian's impacts over the last few days, the story in mid-Missouri could not be any more different
LOTS AND LOTS OF SUN!
The last few days have given mid-Missouri the very best of early fall weather, with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the middle 70s.
As we look to the future, there's not much reason to believe we'll be seeing anything different. The rest of the weekend, as well as most of next week, will continue the trend of mild conditions.
We may be get a little bit warmer into the lower 80s next week, though any temperatures warmer than that remain unlikely at this point.
A LITTLE TOO DRY
With this trend of sunshine comes the low chance of rain, with only a very slight chance in the near future on Thursday morning.
Some rain would be beneficial for Missouri, though, as September provided very little rain, putting the state in deeper drought conditions.
mid-Missouri especially has experienced worsening drought conditions with, many parts of Boone, Howard, and Cooper counties experiencing severe to extreme drought.
THE FUTURE
The next 8 days don't look to provide any solid rain chances, at least not yet.
Even as we take an early look to the next 8-14 days, our patterns indicate that wetter conditions may not return for a while