While many parts of the southeast have received the brunt of Hurricane Ian's impacts over the last few days, the story in mid-Missouri could not be any more different

LOTS AND LOTS OF SUN!

The last few days have given mid-Missouri the very best of early fall weather, with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the middle 70s. 

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

As we look to the future, there's not much reason to believe we'll be seeing anything different. The rest of the weekend, as well as most of next week, will continue the trend of mild conditions. 

We may be get a little bit warmer into the lower 80s next week, though any temperatures warmer than that remain unlikely at this point.

A LITTLE TOO DRY

With this trend of sunshine comes the low chance of rain, with only a very slight chance in the near future on Thursday morning. 

Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

Some rain would be beneficial for Missouri, though, as September provided very little rain, putting the state in deeper drought conditions. 

Drought Monitor.png

mid-Missouri especially has experienced worsening drought conditions with, many parts of Boone, Howard, and Cooper counties experiencing severe to extreme drought. 

Drought Monitor1.png

THE FUTURE

The next 8 days don't look to provide any solid rain chances, at least not yet. 

8 Day PM.png

Even as we take an early look to the next 8-14 days, our patterns indicate that wetter conditions may not return for a while 

8-14 Day Outlook1.png

