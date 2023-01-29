After some localized freezing rain Saturday night, mid-Missouri will be dealing with a second, more widespread occurrence of freezing mist/drizzle/rain tonight and into Monday morning.
THE IMPACTS
Much of the rain we see tonight will be very light, with less than a tenth of an inch of accumulation expected. However, it will be more than enough to create dangerous travel conditions across the region.
Icy roadways, many of which will be hard to see, will be a widespread hazard not just for mid-Missouri, but much of the St. Louis region and along I-44.
For those of us travelling, be it tonight after the Chiefs game or in the morning for work, be sure to drive slowly and carefully! Roadways will be actively treated throughout this time, but can form very quickly and suddenly.
Northerly winds will be worsening the situation, quickening an already rapid process of icing. The wind chill from these winds will have air temperatures feeling close to the single digits!
Precipitation should move out of the region by early tomorrow morning, but roadways/traffic conditions could still remain poor for a few hours after.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Chances of precipitation remain low after Monday, with the bigger concern being continuing cold temperatures. We should rebound to more seasonal conditions quicker than previously expected.