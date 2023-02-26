Our relatively dry warm-up this weekend will be interrupted by some rain and potential thunderstorms late Sunday night.
STORM MODE: 2
While the largest severe threat is well to our southwest in Oklahoma and Texas, Missouri as a whole will need to be on the lookout for some messy weather late into Sunday night.
Storms will move west and northeast from the Great Plains, and while they will almost surely be weakening by that point, the area should still keep their guard up for the threats of heavy rain and especially strong winds.
Rain totals could tally up to between half and three quarters of an inch, while wind gusts could potentially exceed 50 miles per hour!
Delicate outdoor items should be secured/taken inside, as these will be some of the strongest wind gusts we've seen all year!
Rain is expected to begin around midnight and last through 5-6 AM on Monday, but the high winds will stick around even longer. Gusts up to 45 miles per hours could continue all the way through Monday evening.
The National Weather Service has put our entire viewing area under a wind advisory until Wednesday morning, though I think wind gusts will be much lower by Tuesday morning.
NEXT WEEK
We should be pretty dry over the next eight days, with our only other solid chance of precipitation arriving on Thursday night. Temperatures will stay relatively warm through this time, but we could see a brief cooldown at the start of next weekend.