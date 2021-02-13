We've been talking about bitterly cold temperatures and snow chances, and now the snow is almost upon us. Because of the combination of snow and cold, we are in a Storm Mode 3 (on a 0-5 scale) for Sunday and Monday. We're in a Storm Mode 3 tonight due to extremely cold wind chills.
In total, we can expect anywhere from 1-3 inches (north of I-70) to 2-5 inches (near and south of the interstate). Let's take a detailed look at this rapidly-evolving forecast.
SATURDAY NIGHT (Storm Mode 3)
Wind Chill Advisories (blue) and Wind Chill Warnings (pink) go into effect at 6 PM this evening.
We're expecting Saturday night to be dry and cold. Lows will drop below zero for many, with wind chills in the -15 to -25 degree range. These are dangerous readings, capable of causing frostbite in under 30 minutes. The extreme cold is why we are in Storm Mode 3 tonight.
You may want to remember to cover up exposed pipes, as well as bring your pets indoors tonight.
SUNDAY (Storm Mode 3)
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 6 AM for mid-MO.
We will begin Sunday cold and dry. Snow will start to spread in from the south by early morning. It will be fighting A LOT of very dry air at the surface, but snow should begin to fall by late morning to midday.
However, there is a decent chance that the snow is unable to overcome the dry air (especially near and north of I-70), which would lead to lower amounts during the day. We'll be monitoring this all day Sunday. If snow does fall in your area, it will only take a dusting to make roads slick - highs will only be in the single digits. Wind chills should range from 0 to -15 throughout the day.
SUNDAY NIGHT (Storm Mode 3)
Bitterly cold and snowy conditions will continue into Sunday night. It is here that we are likely to receive the bulk of our accumulating snow. Right now, it looks like the steadiest and heaviest snow will fall from Columbia to points southeast.
Wind chills of -15 to -30 will combine with the snow to make conditions very treacherous outside.
MONDAY (Storm Mode 3)
Snow chances will continue on into Monday as the final chunk of energy passes over the area. We may tack on an additional coating to 2 inches during the day before snow winds down in the afternoon. Wind chills will remain dangerously cold: -10 to -20 during the day.
Monday night into Tuesday morning, some of the coldest air we've seen in years is set to ooze its way into mid-MO. Actual lows may reach the double digits below zero (especially north and west of Columbia), with wind chills of -10 to -25 expected.
Note: these feels like temperatures are for Tuesday Morning.
Another Mid-Week Storm System?
After a break from precipitation on Tuesday (where highs may reach the lower to middle 10s), there's the potential for more snow during the day on Wednesday.
It is much too early to talk about amounts or timing, but chances look to be increasing for snow in the area Wednesday into Wednesday night.
Next Weekend: Relief is in Sight!
Believe it or not, this extended arctic outbreak will end... and the end is in sight! Temperatures should moderate towards the Friday/Saturday time frame as the polar vortex (responsible for our frigidly-cold air) pulls away to the north. This may allow above-freezing temperatures by Saturday and perhaps even 40s by Sunday. Long-range models indicate that this trend will continue beyond next weekend. Let's hope they're correct!
Have a great rest of your weekend, and stay safe!