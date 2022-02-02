The first round of our major winter storm is done, but another round is on the way that will last through Thursday morning. Additional accumulation is likely for areas south of Highway 24 and bitter cold will follow. Stay tuned and be sure to download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
ROUND #1
Sleet cut heavily into snowfall totals, with ice accumulation of up to 1/4" on roads overnight before snow fully developed.
Once snow fully developed, we saw a widespread 4-8" of snow across central Missouri. The official measurement for Columbia was 7" of snow depth at noon Wednesday
RIGHT NOW: THE IN-BETWEEN
We are going to see much drier conditions through the afternoon with only flurries and light snow showers. It is still be to take into account the following considerations:
- Continue to stay off roads so plows can clear priority roads and take a sweep through residential and local roads.
- Clear off your outdoor surfaces, such as driveway, sidewalks, vehicles so you don't have to clear off BOTH rounds at once.
- Be ready for a very cold and snowy start to Thursday.
ROUND #2
The second round will move in Wednesday night, likely starting between 7-10pm, and ending Thursday morning between 9am and noon.
The second round will bring the bulk of our southern area's snow. Meanwhile, areas to the north won't receive as much from this second round.
Additional snowfall totals will be little to northing for areas along and north of Highway 24. An additional 2-4" of snow is expected for the I-70 corridor. Areas along and south of Highway 50 could see 3-6" of additional snowfall.
STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL
Between what is already on the ground and what is still to come, much of central Missouri will see at least 8-12". Drifting and banking is expected with wind gusting around 25-35 mph during snowfall. This wind and heavy snowfall will also lead to white-out conditions on roads.
We are in a Storm Mode 4 on the 0-5 scale because we expect a significant winter storm to create hazardous travel. Please use caution and make plans to stay off roads for at least Wednesday and Thursday.
Of course, travel will be greatly impacted as roads will see inches of accumulation. Road crews will be needed around the clock to keep priority routes drivable. Other rural, local and residential roads that don't see plows may become undrivable for certain vehicles.
TEMPERATURES
Wind chills will dip below zero on Thursday morning, then only rise into the single digits for wind chills for Thursday afternoon, before dipping to near -10º on Friday morning. Luckily, sunshine will join us again for Friday and Saturday as temperatures slowly warm back to above freezing this weekend.