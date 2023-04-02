Sunday temperatures warmed into the middle 70s with abundant sunshine across the region, bringing a spring-like feel back to the region. Temperatures will be very warm at the start of the week, but cooler for the middle of the week.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Monday will be a breezy and mild day with morning temperatures in the lower 50s and highs in the middle 70s under a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. Winds will also be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph possible.
TUESDAY STORMS
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 (0 to 5 scale) for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night as two rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across central Missouri.
Before storm chances increase on Tuesday it will be a warm and very windy day with highs warming into the lower 80s and winds out of the south gusting up to 40MPH.
The first round of thunderstorms that we’re watching for will be an isolated potential on Tuesday afternoon, mainly for areas along and north of I-70. The formation of these storms is still a little questionable, and will depend on if storms can overcome a little mid-level stability. Assuming these storms form, they will be capable of all forms of severe weather including large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. The most likely area for these storms to form is north of I-70.
The second round of storms is expected to develop Tuesday night as a cold front moves in from the west. These storms will be much more widespread and will be starting to weaken as they move east. However, they will still have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging winds as the primary threat. The other severe hazards are still possible, but are a lower threat.
LOOKING AHEAD
Expect breezy to windy conditions through the first half of the week with winds becoming a bit calmer towards the end of the week.
Temperatures will be warm on Monday and Tuesday, but will get much cooler as we head towards the end of the week.